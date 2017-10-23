Coach: Florida players, families have received death threats

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida coach Jim McElwain says players and families have received death threats amid the team's struggles, adding "there's a lot of hate in this world and a lot of anger."
McElwain declined to say Monday whether he personally received death threats. He added that he has not contacted police.
The coach says, "The hard part is obviously when the threats against your own players, death threats to your families, the ill will that's brought upon out there." McElwain says he thinks "it's really one of those deals that really is a pretty good testament to what's going on out there nationally. A lot of angry people. In in this business, we're the ones they take the shots at and that's the way it is."
McElwain is 22-11 in three seasons at Florida. The Gators (3-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) have lost two in a row as they prepare to play third-ranked Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in nearby Jacksonville on Saturday.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
The University of Alabama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne visited Columbus Tuesday night to get fans excited for the start of the 2017 football season.More >>
The University of Alabama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne visited Columbus Tuesday night to get fans excited for the start of the 2017 football season.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Alabama and Florida have met for in the SEC championship game eight times and will play again Dec. 3, 2016. Here's a look back at the Tide and Gators in their title tilts.More >>
Alabama and Florida have met for in the SEC championship game eight times and will play again Dec. 3, 2016. Here's a look back at the Tide and Gators in their title tilts.More >>
In the season's final week, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt grabbed wins against in-state rivals.More >>
In the season's final week, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt grabbed wins against in-state rivals.More >>
If Auburn and Florida want to pull off upsets on the road, they're going to need production from their running backs.More >>
If Auburn and Florida want to pull off upsets on the road, they're going to need production from their running backs.More >>
Officials have postponed LSU's football game against Florida and will work to try and rescheduled it, according to LSU.More >>
Officials have postponed LSU's football game against Florida and will work to try and rescheduled it, according to LSU.More >>
The 2016 SEC Baseball Tournament gets underway Tuesday, May 24 in Hoover Alabama. Here are the early round pairings and scores will be posted here throughout the tournament.More >>
The 2016 SEC Baseball Tournament gets underway Tuesday, May 24 in Hoover Alabama. Here are the early round pairings and scores will be posted here throughout the tournament.More >>
The Gamecocks didn't have a whole lot of success, but that doesn't mean they can't get accolades. Pharoh Cooper is one of the Chinstrap Award winners for this season.More >>
The Gamecocks didn't have a whole lot of success, but that doesn't mean they can't get accolades. Pharoh Cooper is one of the Chinstrap Award winners for this season.More >>