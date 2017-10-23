Police: Man found naked in tree after breaking into homes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of breaking into two homes before police found him naked in a tree.

According to an arrest slip, a woman was sleeping around 2 a.m. Sunday when she heard a noise downstairs and found Corey Edelen, 31, inside of her home hiding behind a door. The woman said she kicked Edelen and he beat on her front door until it broke, then he ran out.

Shortly after, officers were called to a home nearby in the 800 block of Flicker Road. The victim said she was sleeping and woke up to Edelen standing over her bed.

Officers found Edelen naked in a tree in the 8300 block of Flicker Place. Police said he appeared to be on drugs and said witches were after him. Once Edelen was down from the tree he allegedly spit blood in one of the EMS workers faces.

Edelen was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with burglary, indecent exposure, public intoxication and assault.

Police said Edelen was on home incarceration at the time.

