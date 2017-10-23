Recall: Vegetables sold at Walmart, Target, others for listeria concern

(RNN) - Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
The recall includes bags of broccoli, cauliflower and other vegetables, as well as vegetable trays and salad kits. They were distributed with "best if used by" dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.
A list can be seen below or on the Food and Drug Administration website. The retailer Meijer's issued a subsequent recall through the FDA, affecting products purchased between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20.
The Salinas, CA, company said the product may contain listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA stated.
The recall came in response to a positive test for listeria monocytogenes on one of Mann's products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The FDA said no illnesses associated with the products have been reported by health officials and Mann is fully cooperating on the recall.
"As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority," said Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing. "This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers."
Consumers who have purchased recalled products are urged not to consume them and to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on the 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.
In the U.S.:
Archer Farms
Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags '085239343142
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags '085239341148
Broccoli Florets 12oz bags '085239319147
Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags '085239339145
Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags '085239301142
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags '085239193143
Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags '085239030141
H-E-B
Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 4122097508
Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 4122097503
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 4122097505
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 4122097512
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 4122065112
Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 4122017706
Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 4122009327
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 4122032278
Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 4122097501
Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 4122083223
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097504
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097506
Little Salad Bar
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags '041498216030
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags '041498216047
Mann
Mann's Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags '716519020308
Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags '716519011009
Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags '716519013072
Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013
Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags '716519013058
Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags '716519013034
Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags '716519012174
Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags '716519010163
Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags '716519013010
Mann's Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags '716519010354
Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags '716519012181
Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags '716519013065
Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags '716519020186
Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags '716519012150
Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags '716519013041
Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags '716519020155
Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray '716519088728
Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray '716519020490
Mann's Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags '716519000270
Mann's Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray '716519036897
Mann's Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray '716519036798
Mann's Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray '716519036941
Mann's Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray '716519036811
Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays '716519036859
Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays '716519036958
Mann's Power Blend, 10 oz bags '716519013119
Mann's Power Blend, 20 oz bags '716519000416
Mann's Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags '716519013089
Mann's Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray '716519014079
Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags '716519030113
Mann Culinary Cuts
Mann's Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags '716519069017
Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013
Mann's Family Favorites
Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags '716519014031
Mann's Snacking Favorites
Mann's Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray '716519020445
Mann's Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray '716519020483
Mann's Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays '716519014758
Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray '716519020582
Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags '716519020575
Meijer's
0-0-4548-3BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB
0-0-4566-7CAULIFLOWER FLORETS 3 LB BAG
0-71651-90035-3CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS (EDI)
0-71651-90384-2CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS
0-72668-20001-6BROCCOLI FLORETS LB
2-13760-00000-9Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY
2-17879-00000-4Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY
2-19106-00000-9ASPARAGUS SPEARS
2-19489-00000-9ASPARAGUS SPEARS WITH GARLIC PARMESAN
2-19744-00000-3Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY G&G
2-20185-00000-2STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY
2-20186-00000-1STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY W/DIP
2-20582-00000-1FIESTA TRAY WITH RED PEPPER HUMMUS
2-20782-00000-9BRUSSELS SPROUTS SLICES
2-20785-00000-6ZUCCHINI AND SQUASH COMBO
2-20786-00000-5ZUCCHINI SQUASH
2-20787-00000-4MIXED PEPPER BLEND
2-21233-00000-5CAULIFLOWER FLORETS PLU 4566
2-21234-00000-4BROCCOLI FLORETS PLU 4548
2-22077-00000-8VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE
2-22091-00000-8VEGETABLE TRAY WITH HUMMUS
2-22097-00000-2VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL
2-22098-00000-1VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM
2-22099-00000-0VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE
2-29523-00000-1PRE-PACKAGED BROCCOLI FLORETS
2-29524-00000-0PRE-PACKAGED CAULIFLOWER FLORETS
2-29525-00000-9PRE-PACKAGED CAUL/BROC FLORETS
7-08820-24604-1CAULI FLORETS 3 LB BAG
7-16519-00356-1CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS LB
7-16519-01015-6BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB BAG
7-16519-03849-5CAULIFLOWER FLORETS
7-16519-03871-6CAULIFLOWER FLORETS
7-19283-76392-1VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL
7-19283-76409-6VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM
7-19283-76412-6VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE
Signature Farms
Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays '021130110964
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags '021130984497
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 021130983407
Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 021130983391
Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags '021130984459
Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags '021130983407
Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 021130983322
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays '021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays '021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays '021130299560
Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags '021130984466
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 021130983322
Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays '021130984282
Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays '021130984282
Trader Joe's
Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags '0058 6146
Walmart
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags '681131328852
Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags '681131122344
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags '681131328845
Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags '681131148207
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags '681131457460
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags '681131091381
Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags '681131122320
Super Blend, 10oz bags '681131148368
Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags '681131457378
Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM '681131328791
Cross Valley Farms (foodservice)
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags
Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
Mann (foodservice)
Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann's Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4x3 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
Sysco Natural
Broccoli Cole Slaw 4x3 lb bags
In Canada:
Compliments
Cauliettes Chop, 14oz bags '068820132547
Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays '055742534900
Mann
Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags '716519013072
Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013
Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags '716519013034
Mann's Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags '716519010354
Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags '716519013065
Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags '716519020186
Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags '716519013041
Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags '716519020155
Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray '716519020490
Mann's Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags '716519000270
Mann's Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays '716519036934
Mann's Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray '716519036910
Mann's Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays '716519036903
Mann's Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays CAN '716519036828
Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays '716519036866
Mann's Power Blend, 10 oz bags '716519013119
Mann's Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags '716519013089
Mann's Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray '716519014079
Mann's Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray '716519014055
Mann's Culinary Cuts
Mann's Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags '716519069017
Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013
Mann's Family Favorites
Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags '716519014031
Mann's Snacking Favorites
Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray '716519020582
Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray '716519020605
Western Family
Spicy Southwester Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags '062639352301
Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags 062639324810
West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags 062639324858
Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags 062639345938
Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags '062639352295
Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags 062639324841
Mann (foodservice)
Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.