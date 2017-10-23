Recall: Vegetables sold at Walmart, Target, others for listeria concern

Pictured are a few of the dozens of products affected by the Mann Packing recall for listeria concerns. The products were sold across the U.S. and Canada. (Source: FDA)

A recall on bags of broccoli and other vegetables affects products sold at major supermarkets, including Walmart and Target. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

The recall includes bags of broccoli, cauliflower and other vegetables, as well as vegetable trays and salad kits. They were distributed with "best if used by" dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.

A list can be seen below or on the Food and Drug Administration website. The retailer Meijer's issued a subsequent recall through the FDA, affecting products purchased between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20.

The Salinas, CA, company said the product may contain listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA stated.

The recall came in response to a positive test for listeria monocytogenes on one of Mann's products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The FDA said no illnesses associated with the products have been reported by health officials and Mann is fully cooperating on the recall.

"As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority," said Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing. "This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers."

Consumers who have purchased recalled products are urged not to consume them and to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on the 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

In the U.S.:

Archer Farms

Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags '085239343142

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags '085239341148

Broccoli Florets 12oz bags '085239319147

Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags '085239339145

Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags '085239301142

Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags '085239193143

Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags '085239030141

H-E-B

Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 4122097508

Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 4122097503

Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 4122097505

Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 4122097512

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 4122065112

Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 4122017706

Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 4122009327

Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 4122032278

Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 4122097501

Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 4122083223

Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097504

Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097506

Little Salad Bar

Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags '041498216030

Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags '041498216047

Mann

Mann's Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags '716519020308

Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags '716519011009

Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags '716519013072

Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013

Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags '716519013058

Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags '716519013034

Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags '716519012174

Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags '716519010163

Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags '716519013010

Mann's Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags '716519010354

Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags '716519012181

Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags '716519013065

Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags '716519020186

Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags '716519012150

Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags '716519013041

Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags '716519020155

Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray '716519088728

Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray '716519020490

Mann's Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags '716519000270

Mann's Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray '716519036897

Mann's Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray '716519036798

Mann's Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray '716519036941

Mann's Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray '716519036811

Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays '716519036859

Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays '716519036958

Mann's Power Blend, 10 oz bags '716519013119

Mann's Power Blend, 20 oz bags '716519000416

Mann's Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags '716519013089

Mann's Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray '716519014079

Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags '716519030113

Mann Culinary Cuts

Mann's Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags '716519069017

Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013

Mann's Family Favorites

Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags '716519014031

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Mann's Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray '716519020445

Mann's Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray '716519020483

Mann's Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays '716519014758

Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray '716519020582

Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags '716519020575

Meijer's

0-0-4548-3BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB

0-0-4566-7CAULIFLOWER FLORETS 3 LB BAG

0-71651-90035-3CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS (EDI)

0-71651-90384-2CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS

0-72668-20001-6BROCCOLI FLORETS LB

2-13760-00000-9Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY

2-17879-00000-4Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY

2-19106-00000-9ASPARAGUS SPEARS

2-19489-00000-9ASPARAGUS SPEARS WITH GARLIC PARMESAN

2-19744-00000-3Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY G&G

2-20185-00000-2STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY

2-20186-00000-1STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY W/DIP

2-20582-00000-1FIESTA TRAY WITH RED PEPPER HUMMUS

2-20782-00000-9BRUSSELS SPROUTS SLICES

2-20785-00000-6ZUCCHINI AND SQUASH COMBO

2-20786-00000-5ZUCCHINI SQUASH

2-20787-00000-4MIXED PEPPER BLEND

2-21233-00000-5CAULIFLOWER FLORETS PLU 4566

2-21234-00000-4BROCCOLI FLORETS PLU 4548

2-22077-00000-8VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE

2-22091-00000-8VEGETABLE TRAY WITH HUMMUS

2-22097-00000-2VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL

2-22098-00000-1VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM

2-22099-00000-0VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE

2-29523-00000-1PRE-PACKAGED BROCCOLI FLORETS

2-29524-00000-0PRE-PACKAGED CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

2-29525-00000-9PRE-PACKAGED CAUL/BROC FLORETS

7-08820-24604-1CAULI FLORETS 3 LB BAG

7-16519-00356-1CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS LB

7-16519-01015-6BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB BAG

7-16519-03849-5CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

7-16519-03871-6CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

7-19283-76392-1VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL

7-19283-76409-6VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM

7-19283-76412-6VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE

Signature Farms

Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays '021130110964

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags '021130984497

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 021130983407

Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 021130983391

Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags '021130984459

Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags '021130983407

Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 021130983322

Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays '021130299553

Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays '021130299553

Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays '021130299560

Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags '021130984466

Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 021130983322

Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays '021130984282

Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays '021130984282

Trader Joe's

Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags '0058 6146

Walmart

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags '681131328852

Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags '681131122344

Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags '681131328845

Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags '681131148207

Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags '681131457460

Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags '681131091381

Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags '681131122320

Super Blend, 10oz bags '681131148368

Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags '681131457378

Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM '681131328791

Cross Valley Farms (foodservice)

Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags

Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags

Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags

Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags

Mann (foodservice)

Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags

Mann's Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags

Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4x3 lb bags

Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags

Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags

Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags

Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS

Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags

Sysco Natural

Broccoli Cole Slaw 4x3 lb bags

In Canada:

Compliments

Cauliettes Chop, 14oz bags '068820132547

Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays '055742534900

Mann

Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags '716519013072

Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013

Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags '716519013034

Mann's Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags '716519010354

Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags '716519013065

Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags '716519020186

Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags '716519013041

Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags '716519020155

Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray '716519020490

Mann's Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags '716519000270

Mann's Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays '716519036934

Mann's Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray '716519036910

Mann's Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays '716519036903

Mann's Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays CAN '716519036828

Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays '716519036866

Mann's Power Blend, 10 oz bags '716519013119

Mann's Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags '716519013089

Mann's Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray '716519014079

Mann's Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray '716519014055

Mann's Culinary Cuts

Mann's Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags '716519069017

Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas '716519067013

Mann's Family Favorites

Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags '716519014031

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray '716519020582

Mann's Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray '716519020605

Western Family

Spicy Southwester Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags '062639352301

Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags 062639324810

West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags 062639324858

Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags 062639345938

Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags '062639352295

Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags 062639324841

Mann (foodservice)

Mann's Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags

Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS

