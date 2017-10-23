2 flown from scene of Boone County crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 flown from scene of Boone County crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
File photo (Source: WXIX) File photo (Source: WXIX)
BURLINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Air Care was called Monday afternoon to a Boone County crash.

It happened at Camp Ernst and Blue Stem in Burlington, Ky.

The Boone County dispatcher says two cars were involved, and people were trapped after the crash.

Two people were eventually flown from the scene.

