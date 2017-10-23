Police respond to deadly Dixie Highway crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff Police are investigating an accident which killed one person on Dixie Highway Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle was attempting to cross Dixie Highway at Highway 220.

That car was hit by another car, which was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway. two people from that car were transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sole occupant of the crossing vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixie Highway is blocked south of Highway 220 while police investigate.

This story will be updated.

