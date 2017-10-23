Mayor Fischer takes the stand in demoted officer's whistleblower case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer was questioned Monday morning in regards to a whistleblower case filed by LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper.

Harper was demoted earlier this year from the rank of Major to Lieutenant.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad made the announcement during a press conference in which other officers were moved to different divisions.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Former police major sues LMPD after being demoted to lieutenant, reassigned

Harper's attorney, Thomas Clay believes Harper was demoted after speaking with Fischer about a reorganization of the department.

Monday morning, the Mayor was questioned about that conversation, WAVE 3 News Investigative Reporter Natalia Martinez learned.

He was also asked about the LMPD Explorer sex abuse scandal during the deposition.

WAVE 3 News is combing through the information. This story will be updated.

