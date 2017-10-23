Ex-big leaguer Ray Knight arrested, charged with assault

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Former Major Leaguer and current television analyst Ray Knight has been charged with assault following an incident in his northern Virginia home.
Fairfax County Police said they were called to Knight's home in the Alexandria area at about 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fight. Police say Knight got into a fight with a 33-year-old male acquaintance and that both had visible injuries.
The 33-year-old went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was also treated at the hospital and then taken to the county jail for booking on an assault and battery charge. He was released and has a court date in January. It wasn't immediately known if Knight had an attorney.
Knight, 64, spent 13 seasons in the majors, mostly with Cincinnati and the New York Mets. He most famously took over third base for the Reds in 1979 after Pete Rose signed with the Phillies. Knight now works as an analyst for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network on Washington Nationals broadcasts.
A person answering the phones at MASN offices said the network is aware of the charge and declining further comment.
MASN is jointly owned by the Nationals and Baltimore Orioles.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
U.S. Sen. John McCain has taken what appears to be a veiled shot at President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain has taken what appears to be a veiled shot at President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.More >>
There is urgency to move the measure swiftly - rather than add more money to it at this time - because the government's flood insurance reserves are running out.More >>
There is urgency to move the measure swiftly - rather than add more money to it at this time - because the government's flood insurance reserves are running out.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>