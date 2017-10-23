Property owner turns to social media to find who left behind junked trailer

The trailer was abandoned off Alpha Way and Cedar Grove Road in Shepherdsville. (Source: McGruder family).

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Everyone has a little junk in their lives, but a Bullitt County family has their hands full thanks to someone who was very inconsiderate.

The McGruder family owns land off of Alpha Way and Cedar Grove Road in Shepherdsville. The area is becoming industrialized. A week ago, Gary McGruder says someone abandoned an old trailer on their property. The trailer is in complete ruins. \

The McGruder family took to social media to try to find out who left it. Shepherdsville Police are also investigating.

