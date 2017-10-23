Residents warned of phone scam in McCracken Co., KY

A number western Kentucky residents are reporting a phone scam to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Matt Carter says the sheriff's office has received a number of calls from residents saying a man was "Detective Carter with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office."

The sheriff's office called the number back and a man answered the phone, "McCracken County Sheriff's Office."

The caller hung up when confronted about his activity by detectives.

The sheriff's office says it does not call residents demanding personal information or money.

They also add for folks not to give or confirm any personal information over the phone, and to be cautious.

