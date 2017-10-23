Police: Bullet stuck in Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Window

A concerned Owensboro Health employee called police early Sunday morning after discovering a bullet in a seventh-floor window, according to OPD.

Officers are not sure exactly when the bullet struck the window, but believe it could have been any time from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

There was no report of any gunshot noise in the area.

Owensboro Health confirmed the window was in a hallway and not to a patient's room.

While there are many questions in the air, they will be cleared up in the coming days once the window is removed and replaced. When the window is removed, it will be handed over to OPD to investigate the type of bullet, the type of gun it came from, as well as the trajectory. Then a search for a suspect will begin.

Owensboro Health is "cautiously optimistic" that this incident was an accident and not done to harm anyone at the hospital.

