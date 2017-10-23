2 men indicted for road rage shooting on Bardstown Rd

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men were indicted Monday in connection with a road rage shooting police say targeted a family of four.

Randall Paul Buford and Christopher Douglas Pinguely were both indicted on several charges, including four counts of Criminal Attempted Murder and four counts of first-degree Assault.

The shooting happened Sept. 2 on Bardstown Road, near Watterson Trail.

All four family members were injured, but only one was actually shot.

The duo was also charged with failure to stop and render aid.

