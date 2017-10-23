Husband of woman killed at Jeffersonville factory speaks out

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) -On Saturday, a company that makes parts for General Motors and Ford, was the scene of a death investigation.

Melissa Stephens, 44, of New Albany, was killed working third shift at Autoneum in Jeffersonville. The factory is located at the River Ridge Industrial Park, off Ohio Scenic River Byway.

Jeffersonville Police are investigating the death, and say it involved machinery.

"It doesn't feel real and I'm waiting to wake up," Michael Stephens said.

Stephens is Melissa husband of 20 years.

Michael says he admired Melissa and all her achievements. A mother of four, Melissa was hired at Autoneum in the spring and worked as a line lead.

"Whenever she walked in somewhere, it looked like she owned the place," Stephens said.

OSHA is investigating and has been on the site to interview employees.

Autoneum has five factories in the United States.In the past four years, other Autoneum plants around the country have racked up 33 OSHA violations.

"I didn't ask for any details,” Michael said. “I just know it happened and I heard it happened fast."

OSHA has six months to file a report. The organization is also working with the Clark County Coroner.

Michael says Melissa had so much more to accomplish

"Her next step was to make supervisor,” Michael said. “She pretty much gets what she goes after. She is a very driven woman."

Autoneum's head of corporate communications sends their condolences to Melissa's family and adds that Autoneum is committed to complying to health and safety regulations.

