Kevil, KY shooting leads to drug arrest

A Kevil, Kentucky man was arrested Monday afternoon on October 23 on a warrant charging him with drug offenses.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joshua H. Foreman, 26, on a McCracken County warrant.

On October 15, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting at 9785 Michelle Court in Kevil.

A police K-9 unit was used to assist in the search of the shooting suspect. The K-9 track led deputies to a nearby residence at 9765 Michelle Court.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence. While searching the home, detectives seized around eight pounds of marijuana, scales, baggies and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

Detectives determined that Foreman was renting the residence but was out of town.

A warrant was obtained for Foreman. Foreman also had a prior conviction for trafficking in marijuana making this a second offense. Foreman turned himself today the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

Foreman was charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

