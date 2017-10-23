Kevil, KY shooting leads to drug arrest

Melissa Stephens, 44, of New Albany, was killed working third shift at Autoneum in Jeffersonville.More >>
The 2017 Neighborhood Summit will be hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American HeritageMore >>
The 18-year-old suspect currently faces two felony counts of child molestation after police say he was caught on camera assaulting the girls at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.More >>
Everyone has a little junk in their lives, but a Bullitt County family has their hands full thanks to someone who was very inconsiderate.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer was questioned Monday morning in regards to a whistle blower case filed by LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper.More >>
