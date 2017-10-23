Georgetown football player brings inspiration to all

Georgetown Senior Kody Kasey isn't just your average football player. He performs every Saturday on a different playing field, he plays with one leg.

"I just love the sport of competing on defense especially, I play defense so I love to hit people. I just love being out there with my brothers accomplishing a goal," said Kody Kasey.

Kasey who was all conference prior to the injury broke his leg three years ago on homecoming day. After a series of surgeries doctors told him he would ultimately live with no function of his lower right leg, or he could amputate it.

Kody said, "It took a twist of events you know and really what got me through it was my faith in God."

His father, Michael Kasey said, "I didn't know what his intentions were at that time, for me I thought football would be the last thing he'd want to do again."

Coaches and teammates thought he would come back to the Tigers as maybe a coach or player assistant, but he had different ideas.

"I told Coach Cronin I was like I'm gonna play coach, I know it was a shock to him but hey I got another opportunity to play so I'm gonna take advantage of it," said Kasey.

His Mother, Nenita Kasey said, "He's just like a super star, everybody loves to see him and be with him."

Since his injury, the team as a whole has a new outlook on perseverance and strength.

"As far as injuries you know I think it limits the amount of kids who come to me and complain especially during practice when they're tired and want to get out of sprints you know I don't see as many people come to me with minor aches and pains anymore," said Georgetown head athletic trainer Randy McGuire.

Michael Kasey added, "He just inspired the whole team, they see the motivation in him."

"You know I lost a leg but I'm filled with hope and joy and I'm gonna be running with that the rest of my life," said Kasey.

After college Kody's future is very bright, he plans to be a US Marshall or get involved with the FBI, and so far at this point he's not ruled out being apart of the Paralympics either.