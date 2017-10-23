Henderson Co. rolls out encrypted 911 system

First responders in Henderson County are making the switch to a new 911 system.

Dispatch just upgraded its 911 system. The switch is happening in phases, which began Monday morning.

The previous system was old and outdated. Officials learned there were too many dead zones, which could hinder response times.

"Sometimes we are trying to rescue citizens out there or help them in a serious situation and it's important to the citizen that we have those communications, also," said Sheriff Ed Brady.

Motorola won the contract to install the new system, which guarantees 95% coverage on portable radios for first responders. After failing a couple of "coverage area tests," Motorola will now have to install a new tower before the project is officially complete.

Even without the fourth tower, we're told the coverage will be better than what was being used.

"What they anticipated is happening and I think everyone is okay with it so far," said Sheriff Brady. "I'm sure there will be a few tweaks on this thing over the next few weeks where they will have to adjust it."

Critics say there is a problem with the new technology because it is encrypted. That means only certain first responders will have access to the channels. That doesn't include volunteers or the general public.

Even though volunteer firefighters may be closer to a scene, they wouldn't be able to respond and help.

"The negative part to encrypted is you got to make sure that everybody that needs to hear it can hear the encrypted," said Sheriff Brady.

Another problem is separate departments won't be able to communicate with each other the same way. For example, KSP has been encrypted for years. Local departments couldn't hear KSP traffic, but KSP could hear theirs.

Now neither group can hear each others traffic, and officials admit that could also pose problems.

"I haven’t been fond of that because I wanted us to hear their radios, If they have a trooper in trouble or a bad wreck a half mile from us and we can't hear their radios, we might be closer then they might be," said Sheriff Brady.

So why did Henderson County decide to encrypt its signals?

"Hostage situations, we've got criminals that listen to the radio, the criminals are not going to be able to listen to the encrypted. If they're breaking into a house and they have a little radio they can here the police are on the way, they can hear dispatch. They can get out before we get there."

