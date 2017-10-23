Billy Reed: Student journalism real loser in UofL tumult

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – The average working stiff has probably been astounded and angered by the staggering amounts of money involved in the University of Louisville’s various scandals.

I’m talking about millions worth of bonuses, long-term contracts, payouts, benefits and perks. Fired basketball coach Rick Pitino may sue UofL to get the $44 million remaining on the contract written to keep him here through retirement.

There also was a year, according to The Courier-Journal, when the university paid athletics director Tom Jurich more than had been budgeted for the math, science, English and history departments combined (that included an annuity to Jurich that came due after 12 years).

Who can blame the average working stiff for thinking the university, its foundation and its athletic department all were acting as if they were playing Monopoly? Where were the university and athletic boards when the insiders were grabbing money with both fists?

But the purpose here is not talk about the astronomical sums that went to Pitino, Jurich, former President Jim Ramsey and others. The purpose here is to talk about $20,000.

Now, don’t get me wrong. That’s a tidy sum to most working stiffs. But within the context of what’s been happening at U of L, it’s chump change. Walking-around money.

But it’s also the sum that has put the future of UofL’s student newspaper, The Cardinal, in jeopardy.

At UofL and many other universities, the student newspaper can’t operate without some financial support from the university. Of course, this is automatically a conflict of interest. A newspaper should never be in bed with the people it covers.

Over the years, there have been various cases where university or college administrations, angered by something published in a student newspaper, have threatened to withdraw funding. Generally, these disputes have been resolved in the favor of the student papers because professional news outlets rose to defend the students.

At UofL, the funding from the administration has reached as high as $60,000. But that has been cut over the years, invariably putting a strain on a paper struggling to survive as – most are – in the Internet age.

For the 2017-’18 academic year, the university’s contribution to The Cardinal was down to $20,000, almost a lethal blow. But then came the stunning news that even that amount was going to be eliminated almost immediately.

This time it wasn’t a matter of the university trying to control the student newspaper. It was a due to the lovely parting gift, a $48 million shortfall, that Ramsey left the university. Obviously, a lot of stuff had to be slashed or eliminated, no matter their importance to the university’s health and welfare.

This is a classic example of how a university has lost its sense of priorities. In my opinion, the students on the newspaper staff are far more important, in the larger scheme of things, than their classmates on the men’s basketball team.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jurich officially out as UofL athletic director

+ Coaches feel unsettled with major UofL positions in the interim

+ Letter: Postel accuses Pitino of 'pattern...of inappropriate behavior'

In other words, the world can get along without NBA players. But it can’t get along without the journalists of tomorrow – especially at a time when the Trump administration has attacked the Fourth Estate and freedom of speech unlike those vital institutions have ever been attacked.

Please understand – I am not asking for the abolition of any sport, no matter how corrupt its culture has become. However, I am advocating for UofL get its priorities in order. Even $60,000 a year for the student newspaper is a pittance compared with all the money invested in the men’s basketball program and football.

Like every university, UofL has some fans who think the university exists mainly to sponsor sports teams, and I know what that group thinks of my argument. Men’s basketball and football raise a lot of money, so they should be able to do with it as they please. They are separate businesses sharing the same name. And so forth.

But that kind of thinking must be resisted. Every year, the most important graduates at any university or college have never been bribed by an agent, had their photos and quotes spread all over the media, or been introduced before a crowd of 23,000 with strobe lights flashing and smoke billowing.

No, the most important ones have spent most of their college years in classrooms and laboratories, learning the trades and professions that hold our society together – medicine, law, education, business, government and, yes, journalism.

Editors, writers, reporters and photographers never will make as much money as a first-round NBA draft pick. Yet the chances are good they will do work that’s far more important to our nation. We can get along with dunkers and three-point shooters. But we can’t survive without journalists who serve as watchdogs on every aspect of our society.

One my pet peeves about UofL is that it should have one of the best journalism/communications schools anywhere. For most of the last century, the Bingham family blessed us with some of the finest media outlets in the nation – The Courier-Journal, The Louisville Times, WHAS radio (still 840 on your AM dial) and WHAS television (still Channel 11 on your clicker).

A few years ago, I suggested to the academic powers-that-be that UofL should join with the Bingham Foundation to get the funding for a building that would house a journalism museum, classrooms, offices and a newsroom for The Cardinal.

Most students today have never seen a manual typewriter, a wire-service teletype, an old-fashioned composing room, or primitive news cameras and microphones. They have no clue about the 1950s and ‘60s celebrities of the local news media – Milton Metz, Uncle Ed Kallay, Cawood Ledford, Earl Ruby, Livingston Gilbert, Randy Atcher and others.

I still think it’s good idea, but here’s the difference between Jurich and the academic types. If Jurich liked the idea, it would get done. But the academic types sentence it to death by committee, eventually putting it in the black hole where good ideas go to die.

I understand that the Cardinal board is going to announce some good news in the next few days. I hope that’s so. If the paper could find financial backing that would make it totally independent from the university administration, then what began as a sad story may have a happy ending.

But always remember this: Tomorrow’s journalists are every bit as important to our nation as tomorrow’s doctors, lawyers, bankers and entrepreneurs. We also need entertainers, for pleasure and diversion, but they do not rank high on my list of essential occupations.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.