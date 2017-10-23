TRAFFIC ALERT: Veterans Blvd. to close Tuesday for contractor-wo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Veterans Blvd. to close Tuesday for contractor-work

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro on Tuesday.

Veterans Boulevard will be closed for contractor-work east of Frederica Street. We are told the closure should only last a day and there will be a marked detour.

Owensboro city officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while the work is taking place.

