Eastern Parkway water main work enters Phase 2

Police say the man damaged at least a dozen vehicles on I-64 East in Louisville.More >>
Phase Two covers the stretch of Eastern between Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and I-65.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Samuel Warwick Crowder was a 35-year-old Petty Officer Third Class and a fireman aboard the USS Oklahoma. He was among the 429 sailors and marines who died in the December 7 attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.More >>
Every year, the most important graduates at any university or college have never been bribed by an agent, had their photos and quotes spread all over the media.. No, the most important ones have spent most of their college years in classrooms and laboratories, learning the trades and professions that hold our society together – medicine, law, education, business, government and, yes, journalism.More >>
