Eastern Parkway water main work enters Phase 2

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Company got started on the second portion of the Eastern Parkway water main replacement project Monday.

Phase Two covers the stretch of Eastern between Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and I-65.

Crews began prep work Monday on several side streets, but the bulk of the work gets going next week.

It's part of a three-year project to repair six-miles of a large water main.

Drivers could run into some traffic detours, but customers should not lose water.

Work on the second phase of the project is expected to finish up in April.

