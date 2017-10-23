Man arrested for throwing rocks at cars on I-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Tennessee man faces a long list of charges accused of throwing rocks at cars on Interstate 64 in Louisville.

Police say Mark Robbins damaged at least a dozen vehicles on I-64 East, near the 3rd Street exit Sunday afternoon.

An arrest report says the glass shattered on one car, terrifying a child inside.

Robbins faces charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

