State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Shelbyville

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An officer with the Shelby County Police Department shot a person Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mary Crest Drive, off St. Regis Drive near exit 35 of I-64. That is a residential area.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Bernie Napier told us they are investigating the shooting.

One person was shot. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to KSP.

The officer is okay.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

