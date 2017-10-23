UPDATE: Louisville woman identified as victim in Shelbyville officer-involved shooting

A Shelby County Police officer shot and killed a woman in a car on Mary Crest Drive Monday night, according to KSP. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An officer with the Shelbyville Police Department shot a woman Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mary Crest Drive, off St. Regis Drive near exit 35 of I-64. That is a residential area.

Police were going to a home to perform a welfare check. That is when officers are called to a location to see if a person is okay. As part of that welfare check, they were also looking for a particular car in the area, according to trooper Bernie Napier, a KSP spokesman.

Napier told us when officers got to the house, they found the person inside the home was okay. But they also found the car.

A Shelbyville police officer shot a woman who was in the car. She has been identified as Ashleigh Bertucci, 31, of Louisville. Bertucci was taken to Jewish Hospital Shelbyville but later died.

KSP could not tell us if Bertucci was armed, or what led up to the shooting, but they did call her a suspect.

The officer involved was not injured. His name has yet to be released.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting.

