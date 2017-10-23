NKY high school student arrested after gun found in gym bag

A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested after a gun in found in his gym bag.

The Newport High School student was arrested and charged after a gun and ammunition were found in the bag Monday.

Administrators received a tip that the 17-year-old brought the gun to the high school.

The spokesperson for Newport Independent Schools said that the gun was found after school.

The student has been suspended and an expulsion hearing will be held.

According to school administrators, the weapon was not loaded but bullets were found in the bag.

The spokesperson said that the staff acted quickly to make sure that no students were hurt or in danger.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.