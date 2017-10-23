WaterStep returns from devastated Puerto Rico

A Shelby County sheriff's deputy shot a person Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
Police say the man damaged at least a dozen vehicles on I-64 East in Louisville.More >>
Phase Two covers the stretch of Eastern between Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and I-65.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Samuel Warwick Crowder was a 35-year-old Petty Officer Third Class and a fireman aboard the USS Oklahoma. He was among the 429 sailors and marines who died in the December 7 attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.More >>
