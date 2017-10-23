Random drug testing possibly returning for Webster Co. School faculty

The call for drug testing comes after the board accepted the resignations of two middle school social studies teachers, who were arrested on drug charges, earlier this month.

Faculty members are drug tested before employment. But the superintendent is looking to add an extra layer of protection to that policy.

The Webster County School District may soon resume random drug test for all faculty.

"Our first step right now is to conduct some research, gather as much information as we can, policies, drug testing companies or vendors that a school district may use," explained Webster County School Superintendent Dr. Rachel Yarbrough.

The board heard the recommendation from Dr. Yarbrough. This, after the arrest of two Webster County Middle School social studies teachers.

Middle school teacher Lucia Jenkins was arrested after police obtained a search warrant for her cell phone following a death investigation. State police say they found child pornography on it.

Troopers later charged her with drug trafficking.

During the investigation, middle school teacher Jason West was also arrested. He was charged with trafficking drugs within a thousand feet of a school.

"The best way perhaps to prevent that is to add that one more layer of protection which is the random drug testing for employees," said Dr. Yarbrough.

The resignation from Jenkins was effective last Wednesday. While December 8th would be the effective resignation date for West.

In the meantime, district leaders say they're trying to be proactive as they look for options moving forward.

"It sends the right message to our community, our students, our parents that we will be a school district where we will not tolerate any adult using any illegal drug," said Dr. Yarbrough.

The school system previously conducted random drug testing for staff members and students. But, Dr. Yarbrough tells us the policy was done away with in September of 2012.

