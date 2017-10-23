Random drug testing possibly returning for Webster Co. School faculty

An officer with the Shelby County Police Department shot a woman Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
Nelson County Police are warning people in Coxs Creek to keep a close eye on their mailbox.More >>
WaterStep volunteers found people drinking untreated river and rain water. Others were in areas so rural they hadn't yet seen help at all.More >>
Police say the man damaged at least a dozen vehicles on I-64 East in Louisville.More >>
Phase Two covers the stretch of Eastern between Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and I-65.More >>
