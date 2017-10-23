UofL's Bonnafon is finding some room to run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Reggie Bonnafon is finally finding some running room.

The Trinity High School graduate ran for 129 yards in the Cards first six games.

He has run for 181 in the last two. Bonnafon ran for a season-high 107 yards, including a 64 yard touchdown against Boston College.

He followed that up with 74 yards against Florida State on Saturday.

"He's accelerating through the hole," UofL head coach Bobby Petrino said. "He's working hard at finishing runs, and you know, being the guy that does the hitting. His acceleration through the hole has really changed. You noticed it in practice where he started bursting, right as he saw the opening."

Malik Williams, the Cards third leading rusher, behind Lamar Jackson and Bonnafon, has returned to practice in non-contact drills. He suffered an arm injury in the Cards loss at N.C. State on October 5.

UofL is at Wake Forest this weekend. The game kicks off at 12:20 p.m.

