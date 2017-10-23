Mailbox thefts reported in Nelson Co.

Police are interested in identifying the people in these surveillance pictures. (Source: NCSO)

COXS CREEK (WAVE) - Nelson County Police are warning people in Coxs Creek to keep a close eye on their mailbox.

The sheriff's office received reports of stolen mail.

>> More Nelson County news on wave3.com

Detectives are trying to track down two people seen in a surveillance video from Louisville Road.

Anyone with information should call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.