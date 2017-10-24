Judge serves eviction notice on pregnant mom's unborn baby

PROVO, Utah (AP) - A Utah mom in her final days of pregnancy gave her baby an eviction notice and made it official with a judge's signature. Incredibly, the baby obeyed.
Kaylee Bays was pregnant with her third child, a girl, and thought she was going into labor last week, but it stopped.
She went back to work to her job as a judicial assistant at the Fourth District Court in Provo, and jokingly asked Judge Lynn Davis to serve an eviction notice on her baby.
He did. And It worked. Less than 12 hours later, baby Gretsel was born, the Daily Herald reported .
Bays said Davis told her it was his first baby eviction notice in his 31 years as a judge.
"He told me, 'If it really works, I want it framed.' It did, and I'm going to frame it for him," Bays said.
Bays said the eviction notice gave her baby three days to "vacate the premises."
The notice was addressed to Gretsel at Mommy Belly Lane, in Womb, Utah.
"She came 12 hours later. So far, she's a good listener," she joked. "She didn't want to be in contempt of court."
___
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There is urgency to move the measure swiftly - rather than add more money to it at this time - because the government's flood insurance reserves are running out.More >>
There is urgency to move the measure swiftly - rather than add more money to it at this time - because the government's flood insurance reserves are running out.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>