'Meatless Mondays' coming to 15 New York City schools

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City's mayor says 15 public schools in Brooklyn will forgo meat on their Monday menus starting this spring.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says he also will be instituting the "Meatless Mondays" policy at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's residence. De Blasio made the announcement on Monday during a visit to P.S. 1 - one of five schools in the city serving vegetarian meals every day of the week.

The mayor says he spoke with a number of students at the school and was surprised to learn their favorite vegetable was broccoli after polling the students.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.