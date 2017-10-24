Neighbors help save couple after flames spread to home

Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Diana Drive on a report of an explosion shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – A family is safe after neighbors knocked on windows and doors to get them out of their home after hearing an explosion.

When fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

New Chapel and Layfette Township fire departments responded to put out the flames.

A preliminary investigation showed a diesel truck parked in the rear of the home near the garage caught fire, then flames spread to a single car garage.

No injuries were reported, which New Chapel Fire Department Captain Matt Owen said was because of the neighbors’ actions.

“We owe a lot to neighbors, who are vigilant in their neighborhood and lookout for each other,” he said.

The family said they have lived in the home for 28 years.

The house is not considered a complete loss. There is smoke damage throughout the entire home, but most of the damage was in the garage.

The initial cause of the fire remains under investigation.

