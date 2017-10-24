Unknown boy found dead on TX beach

Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes. (Source: Lois Gibson/KTRK/CNN)

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK/CNN) - Investigators asked for the public's help to identify a child found dead on the beach Friday.

A composite sketch was released on Sunday.

Police said the boy's description doesn't match any missing person cases, and there's still no word yet on a cause of death.

"In my personal opinion, it's a murdered baby," said Lois Gibson, the forensic artist who made the sketch of the boy.

In her 35 years as a forensic artist, she has drawn thousands of composites.

"You have to tell yourself it's perfect because the work is too hard to beat yourself up," Gibson said.

The sketch of the little boy, she said, are among those that touched her deepest.

"For a second I let myself picture him suffering ... because it's painful. I'm a first responder and I put up with being hurt, but in my case, it's emotional pain in order to help the innocent victim get justice," Gibson said.

Galveston Police showed her pictures of the little boy. They don't know who he is, what happened to him or how he got there.

"I want to have the beauty of justice for the little boy," Gibson said.

Its her job to bring to life the lifeless, to create an image from a body sometimes significantly decomposed in the hope that someone might identify them.

She's helped identify a handful of other children, including "Baby Grace," later identified as Riley Sawyers, who was beaten and tortured. Her mother and stepfather eventually were sent to prison for life.

Gibson said she hopes for a similar result here for whomever had a hand in the death of the little boy.

The first step toward that, she knows, is figuring out his name.

"I use that to push myself to do the best work," Gibson said.

If you recognize the boy or know anything that can help investigators, you can contact Galveston Police or Crime Stoppers.

Please help us identify this child found on the beach in Galveston Friday evening. More information available on https://t.co/Sez4jZybpi. pic.twitter.com/VOMw3LLBXU — City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) October 22, 2017

