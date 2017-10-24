Law Enforcement Honor Flight heads to D.C. Tuesday

For the first time, retired Tri-State law enforcement officers who are veterans are taking an Honor Flight to see our nation's capital.

The 71 veterans and their guardians are expected to depart Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this morning, they received a send-off in a ceremony at one of the airport's terminals with speeches and bag pipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

An amazing moment @CVGairport for #HonorFlight law enforcement veterans. The tradition of floating the flag over them before their trip. pic.twitter.com/ZJIl2bCBVF — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) October 24, 2017

The veterans will see Washington D.C. memorials Tuesday and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and sights.

The public is invited to come welcome back the veterans at 8:15 p.m. at the airport.

A total of 150 people are on the American Airlines chartered flight.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian: 60 percent of the guardians are family, and 40 percent of the guardians are volunteers.

Sending off our #HonorFlight law enforcement heroes @CVGairport on their way to DC. "You've earned this trip!" THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! pic.twitter.com/6qKNFlbqRr — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) October 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.