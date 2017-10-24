Florida man accused of slapping police horse on patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 29-year-old Florida man slapped a police horse on the hindquarters while it was on patrol with an officer.
News outlets report Casey Waldner was walking down a street early Sunday when he was accused of slapping Izzy, a 13-year-old horse that has been with the Orlando Police Department for five years. The slap startled Izzy, who spun around.
A police report says Waldner ran, but was caught by a nearby officer.
The report says officers searched Waldner and found cocaine.
Police spokeswoman Michelle Guido says Izzy didn't need veterinary care.
Waldner was charged with injuring a police horse, resisting arrest without violence and cocaine possession.
Waldner, who lives in Pace in Florida's Panhandle, was released on a $1,250 bond. Jail records don't list an attorney.
