Botox to relieve migraine pain in children

A popular beauty procedure for adults is reducing migraine pain in children.

Botox injections are most commonly used to reduce wrinkles in the face and smooth fine lines. The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers botox safe and effective in adults, and now researchers are using the toxin in children.

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, studied nine children, ages eight to 17, who've had migraines at least eight to 30 days out of the month. Some of them have been hospitalized due to migraine pain, and others are homeschooled because the pain is too excessive to function like other children.

During the study, doctors administered the botox to the front and back of the head and neck, every 12 weeks, for five years. Every child had fewer migraines and reported their headaches were less painful.

Botox is only approved to treat migraines in adults, and with a sample size of only nine kids in this study, many doctors say more

studies need to be done.

