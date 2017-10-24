Botox to relieve migraine pain in children

Arrest warrants say the crimes happened between Aug. 3 and Sept. 10.More >>
Arrest warrants say the crimes happened between Aug. 3 and Sept. 10.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer was questioned Monday morning in regards to a whistle blower case filed by LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer was questioned Monday morning in regards to a whistle blower case filed by LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper.More >>
The Shelby County Coroner's Office says the woman shot and killed by a Shelbyville police officer was from Louisville.More >>
The Shelby County Coroner's Office says the woman shot and killed by a Shelbyville police officer was from Louisville.More >>
Coaches and teammates thought he would come back to the Tigers as maybe a coach or player assistant, but he had different ideas.More >>
Coaches and teammates thought he would come back to the Tigers as maybe a coach or player assistant, but he had different ideas.More >>
Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Diana Drive on a report of an explosion shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Diana Drive on a report of an explosion shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.More >>