The Latest: Tiger Woods' DUI hearing postponed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on Tiger Woods' expected plea deal in his driving under the influence case (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
The hearing where Tiger Woods is expected to enter a diversion program for intoxicated drivers has been postponed.
The hearing has been moved to Friday instead of Wednesday as originally scheduled. No reason was given for the change.
The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving in Palm Beach County, Florida.
In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school along with other conditions.
Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system.
___
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
