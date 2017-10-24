1 injured in crash involving tar sprayer in McCracken Co., KY

A woman from Metropolis, Illinois had to go to the hospital after she crashed into the back of a tar sprayer that was being towed.

According to Deputy Michael Wray with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, it happened around 6:40 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 24 over the Ohio River.

Deputies found that Alisia Dexter, 23, was driving east when she crashed into the back of a 500-gallon tar sprayer that was being towed behind a Ford F-250.

Dexter had to go to the hospital for treatment. The three people in the other truck were not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 were reduced to one lane for about an hour as emergency crews cleared the scene and removed the vehicles.

