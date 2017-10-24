Caregiver charged with multiple thefts from disabled man - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Caregiver charged with multiple thefts from disabled man

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Michelle Enriquez (Source: LMDC) Michelle Enriquez (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County woman has been arrested on charges that she stolen and pawned items from a man she was hired to care for.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

Michelle Enriquez, 46, of Mt. Washington, KY, was taken into custody Oct. 23 on three warrants that had been issued for her arrest.

The warrants state that on three occasions between Aug. 3 and Sept. 10, Enriquez took jewelry belonging to the victim, a man who is disabled and requires 24 hour care, and sold the items are different pawn shops.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Mayor testifies in LMPD Explorer Case, demotion of major
Neighbors help save couple after flames spread to home
Mailbox thefts reported in Nelson Co.

Enriquez is charged with theft by unlawful taking and knowingly exploiting an adult.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly