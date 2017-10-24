Caregiver charged with multiple thefts from disabled man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County woman has been arrested on charges that she stolen and pawned items from a man she was hired to care for.

Michelle Enriquez, 46, of Mt. Washington, KY, was taken into custody Oct. 23 on three warrants that had been issued for her arrest.

The warrants state that on three occasions between Aug. 3 and Sept. 10, Enriquez took jewelry belonging to the victim, a man who is disabled and requires 24 hour care, and sold the items are different pawn shops.

Enriquez is charged with theft by unlawful taking and knowingly exploiting an adult.

