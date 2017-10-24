Eagles lose Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks for the season

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eagles coach Doug Pederson says nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Monday's 34-24 win over Washington.
Peters tore his right ACL and MCL and Hicks ruptured his right Achilles tendon. Those are two big losses for the NFL-leading Eagles (6-1).
Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes Peters' spot. Najee Goode and Joe Walker filled in for Hicks against the Redskins.
Peters has anchored Philadelphia's offensive line for a decade. He's a team leader and teammates showed their respect by surrounding the cart before it took him off the field.
Hicks is a top playmaker on defense. He has seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 31 games.
