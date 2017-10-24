Woman accused of throwing poison hot dog in neighbor's yard

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman allegedly threw a hot dog stuffed with rat poison into her neighbor’s yard.

A criminal summons served to Melissa Taylor, 47 states Taylor threw a hot dog stuffed with poison over the fence knowing her neighbor had a dog.

The neighbor found the hot dog, which had a green substance inside of it. The hot dog was taken by Louisville Metro Animal Services then sent to the University of Kentucky where the substance was identified as rat poison. The lab confirmed the hot dog would have been fatal to the dog.

The neighbor and Taylor had been in an ongoing dispute, according to the summons.

Taylor faces a charge of poison.

