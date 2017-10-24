Suspect in shoplifting arrested after returning for lost phone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lost cell phone landed a woman in jail after she went back to find it.

Louisville Metro police were called to the Meijer at 4500 S. Hurstbourne Parkway around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 21. A strong arm robbery had taken place at the store earlier in the day and store loss prevention personnel said a woman involved had returned.

An arrest report says Shachaunda Latrice Lee, 38, of Louisville, used a shopping cart to injure an employee who was trying to detain a man suspected of shoplifting. After getting away, Lee and the man got on a bus. The report says several hundred dollars in merchandise was taken.

Lee was arrested after she came back to the store to look for her cell phone.

Officers arrested Lee on one count of robbery 2nd degree.

