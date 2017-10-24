Kid Rock announces Louisville tour stop

Kid Rock will perform at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 20. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kid Rock is a Derby City staple every May, but he announced Tuesday that the second stop on his new tour will be in Louisville in January.

Kid Rock is scheduled to kick off his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018" on Jan. 19 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. On Jan. 20, which is a Saturday, he'll play at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.

His announcement also included news that he plans to release a new album, "Sweet Southern Sugar," on Nov. 3.

That same day is when tickets will become available for the Louisville concert.

Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com.

