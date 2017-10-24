Traffic Alert: Emergency road closure during daylight hours in Earlington, KY

A section of U.S. 41 in downtown Earlington, Kentucky was closed for most of Tuesday.

Kentucky Transportation officials say it was an emergency closure to allow work on a drainage issue.

The road will be closed between Wilson Ave. (KY 336) and Main St. (KY 112) during daylight hours through Thursday.

Drivers can use side streets to get around. Trucks should use state routes.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.