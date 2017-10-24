Family waiting for repairs after officer’s bullet hit home

Reed said her home is still damaged and no one has come by to offer to fix it. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five days after a bullet came through their child's bedroom, a Louisville family is waiting for someone to fix the damage they say was caused by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.

It's been a rough several days for Latia Reed, her three kids and boyfriend. Their normal morning took a terrifying turn when they heard gunshots ring out outside of their home, located across the street from Shelby Traditional Academy, on Oct. 19. It got even scarier when they realized a bullet left a big hole in their gutter and another bullet came through their boy's bedroom and traveled to the master bedroom.

No one was hurt, but Reed can't help but think of what could have happened had her children been home. She said her home is still damaged and no one has come by to offer to fix it.

Latia Reed's boyfriend, Von Turner, heard two gunshots and when he looked outside his window he saw officers swarming the area.

Police said officers responded to the neighborhood after reports of a man firing a weapon in the immediate vicinity of Shelby Traditional Academy.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 in custody after shots fired near school in Louisville

LMPD said 4th Division Officer Jeffrey Emerich observed a man armed with a rifle pointed in the direction of the school. Police said Emerich feared for the safety of the people inside the school and discharged his patrol rifle twice at the armed suspect. Police said the man fled northbound on foot and discarded his rifle as he ran away.

Police eventually arrested Rodrick Buchanan and charged him with multiple counts of wanton endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

On Oct. 20, police confirmed an officer fired the two shots.

Reed said they told officers who were on the scene that the officer's bullet came through their home. She said they came in to take pictures on Oct. 19. Since then, she said no one has inquired about her family or her home. She said her 5-year-old son is too scared to go inside.

WAVE 3 News did reach out to LMPD to see who is responsible for fixing the home. They advised the homeowner can call (502) 574-5000 or MetroCall at 311. They will take the homeowners information and forward it to risk management, which is the part of Metro Government that handles the claims.

LMPD said they are still investigating whether the LMPD officer did the damage.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the events surrounding this incident. Emerich has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the PIU investigation.

During the incident, the school was placed on the highest level of security, with children not allowed near windows and forced to stay under desks.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.