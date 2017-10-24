Teachers recruited from Puerto Rico making big impact on district

In February, teachers all the way from Puerto Rico arrived to Louisville to join the teaching ranks within the JCPS system. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In February, teachers all the way from Puerto Rico arrived to Louisville to join the teaching ranks within the Jefferson County Public School System.

JCPS recruiter Jose Alfaro said the recruiting team had been brainstorming for two years.

"As a team we started brainstorming; 'how we can help our diversity in Louisville Kentucky so how can we get more teachers that look like our kids?’" Alfaro said.



Among the group of teachers, is Joel Giro. He's teaching language arts at the ESL Newcomer Academy. He was first approached by a teaching colleague in San Juan.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"Did you see this ad? I said ‘what is it?’ 'Their looking for teachers in Kentucky' and my first impression was 'Kentucky? I am not going to Kentucky,’" Giro said.

To find out what happened next watch WAVE 3 News at 6 p.m.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.