PRP Fire names new chief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The PRP Fire Department has named a new chief.

Colonel Doug Recktenwald currently serves as Executive Assistant Chief for Louisville Fire and Rescue.

>> More Louisville news on wave3.com

He'll take over PRP Fire on Dec. 1.

Recktenwald replaces Chief Vincent Smith, who announced his retirement in June after 37 years of service.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.