PRP Fire names new chief

As a local newscaster and on-air personality in this community, I have shared just about every up and down in my life. I’m very transparent.More >>
As a local newscaster and on-air personality in this community, I have shared just about every up and down in my life. I’m very transparent.More >>
Kid Rock is scheduled to kick off his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018" on Jan. 19 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Kid Rock is scheduled to kick off his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018" on Jan. 19 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.More >>
PRP Fire's current Chief Vincent Smith announced his retirement in June.More >>
PRP Fire's current Chief Vincent Smith announced his retirement in June.More >>
Federal authorities say a tiger was bought at Charlestown's Wildlife in Need for the rapper Tyga.More >>
Federal authorities say a tiger was bought at Charlestown's Wildlife in Need for the rapper Tyga.More >>
In February, teachers all the way from Puerto Rico arrived to Louisville to join the teaching ranks within the Jefferson County Public School System.More >>
In February, teachers all the way from Puerto Rico arrived to Louisville to join the teaching ranks within the Jefferson County Public School System.More >>