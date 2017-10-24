Up to 20 cattle loose after semi crash in Graves Co., KY

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson says there are up to 20 cattle loose from an overturned semi-truck in Graves County on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

This is along KY 121 north near the KY1276 intersection.

According to Keith Todd, police and volunteers are in the area Tuesday afternoon trying to round the animals up.

Please use caution if you are driving in the area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.