Postel calls Jurich 'unprofessional,' 'bully' in termination letter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel condemned the actions of former Athletic Director Tom Jurich in his termination letter.

The letter, which serves to explain Jurich's firing for cause, cites his "dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying" and "willful misconduct."

Postel claims in the letter that Jurich did not supervise his head coaches, leading to a culture that tolerated the violation of NCAA rules and led a FBI investigation to the steps of the university.

"Your significant and habitual dereliction of duties has caused substantial damage to the Athletic Department and the University as a whole," Postel wrote to Jurich.

Postel also described unsavory, secret deals between former UofL President James Ramsey and Jurich for his "own financial or other benefit."

The letter then calls for Jurich to forfeit the rest of his contract.

Jurich has responded through a PR agency, vehemently denying all of these claims. Calling the letter an attempt to smear Jurich's reputation, his response reads in part:

"Tom Jurich unequivocally denies all the allegations, and implications emanating from those allegations. The letter of termination is an after-the-fact effort to justify an unwarranted termination “for cause” that the Board of Trustees voted without specifying any charges, at all."

The response then goes on to say Jurich was one of the "most involved Athletic Directors in the United States," and cited a list of his accomplishments as follows:

The University of Louisville achieved admission into both The Big East Conference and The Atlantic Coast Conference The University graduates 83% of all student athletes University of Louisville student athletes have a GPA of over 3.0 Tom Jurich hired the first female Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator in school history Tom Jurich developed community outreach programs, including CardsCare, and CardsFIT to promote community involvement among student athletes Tom Jurich has taken major steps to achieve gender equity by upgrading funding and supporting staff for existing women’s programs and also adding new sports such as golf, softball, rowing, and lacrosse Every single varsity sport has had a new facility built The University of Louisville has won national championships in multiple sports University of Louisville is the only school to have a Heisman Award Winner and a Golden Spikes Award Winner in the same year Tom Jurich raised over 900 million dollars for the University of Louisville Athletics and University of Louisville

Read the entire termination letter below or tap here.

