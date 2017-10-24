Henderson Co. residents may have an extra charge for non-household waste

Henderson County is required to update its solid waste plan every five years and now is the time.

County leaders released their plan Tuesday and there are a few changes that are going to affect you.

They are reminding the state that the Henderson Dump is now full and they will be transferring the trash to Daviess County, which means depending on what you are taking to the trash, you may be paying more.

"Things like furniture, drywall, limbs, and trees and things like that from your yard require a little extra fee," said Judge-executive Brad Schneider.

Officials say that there will still be no extra charge on regular household waste and it will be covered with your county taxes.

