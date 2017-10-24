Henderson Co. residents may have an extra charge for non-household waste

28-year-old Lemere D. Townsend pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by deception and was ordered to repay two victims nearly $10,000.More >>
University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel condemned the actions of former Athletic Director Tom Jurich in his termination letter.More >>
The crash happened at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Southern Ave around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Five days after a bullet came through their child's bedroom, a Louisville family is waiting for someone to fix the damage they say was caused by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.More >>
Police said the woman was the only fatality and no other vehicles were involved.More >>
