Parking at Waterfront Park to remain free

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parking at Waterfront Park will remain free, at least for the next couple of years.

On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, along with the Waterfront Development Corporation, and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith announced a major donation to eliminate funding concerns, for the next two years.

"Today, these very generous folks have done the thing that I think we are all put on this earth to do, and they have restored fate in all mankind and that is good, loving and gracious," said Sexton Smith.

State funding for the park ended in 2014. Fundraising ideas are currently circulating, to ensure parking remains free at the park for years to come.

