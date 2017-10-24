LMPD cruiser involved in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to an LMPD officer involved crash.

The crash happened at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Southern Ave around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, we know that an LMPD cruiser and another passenger vehicle has been involved. The LMPD officer was not hurt, a sergeant with LMPD confirms. The other driver has minor injuries.

It's unclear if the LMPD cruiser was responding to a call, or if the cruiser had their lights and sirens on.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

We'll update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.