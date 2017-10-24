Family, friends on Louisville mother shot by police: 'She was a very nice lady'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family and friends of a young Louisville mother and nursing assistant killed in a police-involved shooting continue to ask questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

St. Matthews police said everything began when they were called to Ashleigh Bertucci's, 31, Plymouth Road home after a caller said the young mother might be suicidal.

Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m., neighbors who live across the street from Bertucci noticed police presence. St. Matthews police said Bertucci convinced officers she was not suicidal, so they left. Three hours later, just after 8 p.m., they got another call; this time the person said Bertucci threatened to harm her boyfriend who lived on Mary Crest Way in Shelbyville. St. Matthews police alerted several Jefferson County and Shelby County police agencies to be on the lookout for her.

"I went out running and the car was out here parked with the headlights on," Shelbyville resident, Tiffany Fisher, said. Fisher said she saw Bertucci's car across the street around 9:00. She didn't know police were conducting a welfare check at Bertucci's boyfriend's home next door on Mary Crest Way. Once they discovered he was fine, Shelbyville Police spotted Bertucci's car across the street.

"I heard the police on the intercom saying put your hands out the window several times, so I started walking to the window to see what was going on because I could see the lights flashing and I heard what sounded like a gunshot," Fischer said. "And so then I hurried to the window and I could see there were several police officers with their guns out that were surrounding the car and they came around to the driver’s side and smashed the window in."

"Shots were fired and a female is now deceased," Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernis Napier explained. KSP has not said why the officer fired his gun or if Bertucci had a weapon.

Friends said Bertucci was not a violent person and neighbors like Ellen Dries were equally stunned by the news. "She was a very nice lady you know, a good mother and just kept to herself."

Kentucky State Police continues to investigate the incident.

