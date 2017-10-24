Family, friends on Louisville mother shot by police: 'She was a very nice lady'

As a local newscaster and on-air personality in this community, I have shared just about every up and down in my life. I’m very transparent.More >>
As a local newscaster and on-air personality in this community, I have shared just about every up and down in my life. I’m very transparent.More >>
A major topic of discussion was the new bill on pension reform.More >>
A major topic of discussion was the new bill on pension reform.More >>
Why was a young Louisville mother and nursing assistant parked on a street in a Shelbyville neighborhood killed in a police-involved shooting there Monday night? Ashleigh Bertucci's family and friends continue to ask questions about her death.More >>
Why was a young Louisville mother and nursing assistant parked on a street in a Shelbyville neighborhood killed in a police-involved shooting there Monday night? Ashleigh Bertucci's family and friends continue to ask questions about her death.More >>
Rion Graves pleaded guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Dustin Osborne on Tuesday.More >>
Rion Graves pleaded guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Dustin Osborne on Tuesday.More >>
The new memorial was unveiled on Tuesday.More >>
The new memorial was unveiled on Tuesday.More >>